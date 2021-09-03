Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan tells Republicans 'stop talking about Dr. Seuss'

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan voiced his strong support for the Right to Organize Act on Tuesday.

The U.S. House of Representatives got heated on Tuesday as Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) made an impassioned plea for Republicans to help pass a union organizing bill.

In a clip that made the rounds on social media on Tuesday, Ryan, who represents Ohio's 13th district (Akron, Warren, Youngstown, Alliance), can be seen making his pitch for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. The bill, which was set to be voted on Tuesday, has been described as "the most significant expansion of labor rights since the New Deal" and would eliminate "right to work" laws in 27 states.

"Heaven forbid we pass something that's going to help the damn workers in the United States of America. Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that has been going in the wrong direction for 50 years. We talk about pensions, you complain. We talk about the minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving them the right to organize, you complain. But if we were passing a tax cut here, you'd all be getting in line to vote yes for it," Ryan said. "Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers."

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) yells at the GOP over union organizing bill: “Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America.”



He adds: “Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss, and work with us …” pic.twitter.com/0RbmxQUPxB — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2021

Ryan's comment about Dr. Seuss came in reference to the Dr. Seuss Foundation's decision to cease production on six books due to racist and insensitive imagery. The decision has been pointed to by some in conservative circles as an example of "cancel culture" and has even led to sales of some of the books soaring.