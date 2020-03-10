x
Democrat Morgan Harper enters US Senate race in Ohio

She seeks the seat held by Republican Rob Portman, who cited the difficulty governing amid divisive national politics in announcing his retirement Jan. 25.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Vernon
In this photo from March 10, 2020, Morgan Harper.

Progressive Morgan Harper is running for U.S. Senate in Ohio. 

The 38-year-old Stanford-educated attorney, who began life in foster care, announced her bid Wednesday for the seat held by retiring Republican Rob Portman. 

She faces 10-term Congressman Tim Ryan in the Democratic primary. 

Harper, who is Black, drew national attention last year when she won 32% of the primary vote against veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty in Ohio’s young, diverse 3rd Congressional District. 

A former senior policy adviser at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Harper says she can provide the “fresh voice” needed to flip the seat for Democrats.