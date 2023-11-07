'This is the greatest front to democracy': Ohio politicians, early voters weigh in on Issue 1

Franklin County officials expect to see about 20% of registered voters participate in the election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Early voting for Ohio's special election kicked off on Tuesday, and officials in Franklin County said they expect to see about 20% of registered voters participate in the election.

Democratic leaders stood together outside of the Franklin County Board of Elections on Tuesday. They all want one thing: for people to vote "no" on Issue 1.

“This is the greatest front to democracy in the state of Ohio history and the most important thing you’ve voted on in your entire life. Make no mistake about it,” said Emmanuel Remy, Columbus city councilmember.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said putting Issue 1 on the ballot is bad for workers, women, and democracy. He believes the people of Ohio won’t let it pass.

“This is an attempt to take away the will of the people. Voters rights. It’s undemocratic, un-American and the people of Ohio will deem it unacceptable starting today,” said Ginther.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo said the special election is about reproductive rights. In November, abortion may be on the ballot for Ohio voters to decide.

“They are counting on voters being asleep about the issue. But, I actually believe voters are paying attention. You see that here,” said Russo.

Several people showed up on the first day to vote to ensure they can have their voices heard.

“I’m passionate about this issue because I’m passionate about democracy and voting. Everyone has an equal say on what goes on in their environment,” said early voter Mary Torok.

Others said they came out to vote to protect the weight of their vote.

“I think Issue 1 is kind of a way for legislatures to take over and take away our vote. I’m voting no on Issue 1,” said early voter Mark Segal.

Alex Triantafilou, chairman of the Ohio GOP, is encouraging Republicans to vote early and says he already cast his vote this morning.

"If the abortion question weren't an issue, I think we would have widespread support for what is a very commonsensical good government measure and protect the foundational document of the state," said Triantafilou.

Ohio Senator JD Vance is encouraging voters to vote "yes" on Issue 1.