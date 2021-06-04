Ohio State Parks fully reopen for group activities

ODNR parks have fully reopened for families and large groups to enjoy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Natural Resources parks have fully reopened for family activities, just in time for a sun-filled weekend.

During the pandemic, indoor recreation and some group activities were suspended, including spaces for reunions, nature centers and educational programming.

Activities like kayaking, boating, wildlife watching, and much more are now open to the public to enjoy.

Heidi Hetzel-Evans with ODNR says that it’s more than just the centers opening back up; it's also about allowing for more one-on-one experiences.

“The naturalists are the heart of the operation and are on first-name basis with their guests. So they are not only excited to open up the nature center to guests but allow for more programs this summer,” said Hetzel-Evans.

ODNR requires a special activity permit for those wanting to book or schedule an event. Applications must be completed and submitted to the park no less than 30 days prior to the event date. You can find the application to schedule an event here.