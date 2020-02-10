World leaders react to Trump, First Lady COVID-19 diagnosis

World leaders and officials were quick to weigh in following the news that President Trump and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Across the globe, there was no shortage of reaction Friday morning after President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had come down with the virus. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

Of the many world leaders reacting to the news, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended wishes of a speedy recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, and expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.

The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, "I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is wishing U.S. President Donald Trump a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19.

Johnson tweeted Friday morning: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

Other world leaders tweeted their well wishes to the president.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President of India Rashtrapati Bhavan

I wish President Donald Trump @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/sNrl0yHXrA — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 2, 2020

President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin

On behalf of the Israeli people, our thoughts and wishes are with President Trump and the First Lady for a Refua Shlema, a swift and full recovery. @realDonaldTrump@FLOTUS — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) October 2, 2020

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

I wish a speedy recovery to U.S. President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19.



I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 2, 2020

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

My best wishes to President Trump @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS as they make a full recovery from COVID-19. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 2, 2020

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

خالص تمنياتي بالشفاء العاجل للرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب والسيدة الاولي، وان يتجاوزا هذه المرحلة بسرعة للعودة بكامل الصحة والعافية لمواصلة قيادة جهود الولايات المتحدة المقدرةنحو العمل على مكافحة هذا الفيروس علي مستوي العالم لصالح الانسانية جمعاء،حفظ الله شعوبنا وكافة شعوب العالم. — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) October 2, 2020

President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Fazna and I send our well wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS and wish them both a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) October 2, 2020

Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša

All friends of #USA 🇺🇸 in Slovenia 🇸🇮, especially @bacovnik and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/LA1vFkFjcI — Janez Janša (@JJansaSDS) October 2, 2020

President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giuseppe Conte

My best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania for a speedy recovery. Hope both of you will get better soon! — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) October 2, 2020

Italian Politician Matteo Salvini

In Italia e nel mondo, chi festeggia la malattia di un uomo o di una donna, chi arriva ad augurare la morte del prossimo, si conferma quello che è: un cretino senz’anima. Un abbraccio a Melania e Donald #Trump. @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/xRd6HssS93 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) October 2, 2020