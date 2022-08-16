Wendy's employee charged with murder after allegedly hitting customer in Arizona

Police said Antoine Kendrick, 35, hit the customer on July 26 in Prescott Valley.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Wendy's employee from Arizona is facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of a 67-year-old customer he allegedly attacked.

The customer originally made a complaint about his food order and Kendrick allegedly responded by walking out from behind the service counter and hitting the customer's head.

The customer then fell to the floor and lot consciousness, according to police.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. He died on Aug. 5.