Man pleads guilty to murder of Kentucky mother nearly 2 years after her disappearance

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. — A Garrard County man could spend 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Savannah Spurlock.
A source close to the case told WHAS11 that David Sparks pleaded guilty to acting alone in her murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Spurlock, a mother from Richmond, disappeared in January of 2019. She was last seen alive on surveillance video leaving a bar in Lexington with three men.
Six months later, Spurlock's remains were found at a property in Garrard County which is owned by Sparks' family.
Sparks was arrested for Spurlock's murder and later indicted by a grand jury. In September 2019, he pleaded not guilty.
Sparks is not eligible for the death penalty.
Case Timeline:
January 4, 2019: Savannah Spurlock is last seen alive on video surveillance cameras. She was walking with three men out of a Lexington bar.
January 9, 2019: Police identify and question the three men last seen with Spurlock. One of them was David Sparks.
January 22, 2019: Police serve search warrant at home in Garrard County. The property is owned by Sparks' family.
February-April, 2019: Volunteers and police conduct series of searches for Spurlock.
June 17, 2019: Family offers new $15,000 reward in case.
July 10, 2019: Remains found during search connected to Spurlock case.
July 11, 2019: Remains identified as Savannah Spurlock during autopsy. This is the same day Sparks enters a not-guilty plea.
August 28, 2019: A Garrard County grand jury indicted David Sparks on a charge of murder in the death of Savannah Spurlock.
September 6, 2019: Sparks pleaded not guilty to murder.
November 1, 2019: 60 day continuance granted by judge in status hearing.
January 3rd, 2020: Another 60 day continuance granted by judge in status hearing.
