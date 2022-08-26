Sandy Hook families allege Alex Jones is hiding assets in new court filing

Nine families of Sandy Hook victims asked a bankruptcy court to order the Info Wars host to relinquish control of his company.

WASHINGTON — Families of Sandy Hook victims allege Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Alex Jones' InfoWars website, has been hiding assets and asked a judge to order Jones to relinquish control of his company, a new court filing reveals.

On Thursday, attorneys from the nine families filed the motion as part of Free Speech System's bankruptcy case in Texas. The families are asking to remove the company as debtor and to appoint a tort claimants' committee to investigate its conduct.

"Since the Sandy Hook Families filed their lawsuits, the Debtor has systematically transferred millions of dollars to Alex Jones and his relatives and insider entities," the court document says.

The motion states that by removing Alex Jones' company as debtor and appointing the tort claimants' committee, it will ensure "transparency, accountability and maximize the Debtor's Estate for all creditors."

The families are the "creditors" in the company's bankruptcy case after they sued Jones and Free Speech Systems for defamation, intentional infliction and other claims, CNN reports.

In the motion, the families are alleging about $18 million and $62 million were transferred from the company during the Sandy Hook lawsuits.

According to the families' investigation, in the summer of 2021, Free Speech Systems was transferring between "$11,000 per day and $11,000 per week plus 60–80% of its sales revenue to insider PQPR, which is owned and operated directly and indirectly by Jones and his parents."

The court filing tackles the alleged $54 million debt Jones' company owes to PQPR, which the families claim has been "a centerpiece of Jones' plan to avoid compensating the Sandy Hook Families." The families said that 72% of payments to PQPR ends up going to Jones and the rest to his parents.

“So long as FSS possesses its assets and controls its operations, the Sandy Hook Families’ prospects of a full and fair recovery remain in jeopardy,” the court filing states.