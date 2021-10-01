Check your cabinet: Popular brands of antifungal sprays recalled

It's the second recall in two days for an aerosol spray consumer health product due to the presence of benzene.

Bayer is recalling certain lots of its Lotrimin and Tinactin aerosol sprays because they could contain benzene, a chemical known to potentially cause cancer. It comes one day after Coppertone announced a recall on some of its sunscreen sprays for the same reason.

The company said in a statement Friday that some samples of the products were found to have benzene, which is not supposed to be an ingredient.

"It is important to note that Bayer’s decision to voluntarily recall these products is a precautionary measure and that the levels detected are not expected to cause adverse health consequences in consumers," Bayer said.

The following products are part of the recall if they are unexpired, have lot numbers starting with TN, CV or NAA and were distributed between September 2018 and September 2021.

Lotrimin Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete's Foot Powder Spray

Lotrimin Anti-Fungal Jock Itch (AFJI) Athlete's Foot Powder Spray

Lotrimin Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

Lotrimin AF Athlete's Foot Liquid Spray

Lotrimin AF Athlete’s Foot Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray

Tinactin Jock Itch (JI) Powder Spray

Tinactin Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

Tinactin Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray

Tinactin Athlete’s Foot Liquid Spray

Bayer says Lotrimin and Tinactin creams, including Lotrimin Ultra, are not affected. Other Bayer products are also unaffected.

Refunds can be requested by visiting www.lotrimin.com or www.tinactin.com. Questions can be directed to Bayer at 1-866-360-3266, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET. A photo of the product will be required to receive a refund.

The American Cancer Society said on its website that, "Benzene is commonly found in air in both urban and rural areas, but the levels are usually very low. Exposures can be higher for people in enclosed spaces with unventilated fumes from gasoline, glues, solvents, paints, and art supplies."