Gym offering free memberships to those who don't get COVID-19 vaccine

The gym's co-owner announced the offer on social media Tuesday.

After Krispy Kreme announced free doughnuts for those who get a COVID-19 vaccine, a gym owner in New Jersey is rewarding those who don't get vaccinated.

Ian Smith, who says he is a co-worker of the Atilis Gym located in Bellmawr, posted on social media that he plans to give free memberships to customers who don't get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress."

According to CBS Philadelphia, the gym opened in May 2020 and started a legal battle over whether the state's order for nonessential businesses to close was constitutional.

The gym repeatedly defied the shutdown order and was fined more than $130,000 last year.