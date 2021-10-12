x
Nation World

Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

Critics have said it’s too soon for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to return to business as usual. But the group claims its remade itself since 2021's show.

NEW YORK — After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.

Just as it’s done for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time, there was no morning show live spot or immediate celebrity celebrations.

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars make their announcement, turned instead to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat. The majority of studios, public relations firms and A-list talent haven’t engaged much with the group this year. Critics have said it's too soon for the HFPA to return to business as usual. Some would rather see the Globes be gone for good.

But the press association tried its best to keep its perch in awards season on Monday, spreading nominations around to the likes of Will Smith ("King Richard"), Kristen Stewart ("Spencer"), ”West Side Story" breakthrough Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio ("Don't Look Up"), Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"), Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar") and Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci").

The nominees for best picture, drama, went to Jane Campion's gothic Western “The Power of the Dog,” Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic “Dune,” the family drama “CODA,” Reinaldo Marcus Green's tennis biopic “King Richard” and Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical “Belfast.”

The comedy or musical picks for best picture were: Adam McKay's apocalyptic comedy “Don't Look Up,” Paul Thomas Anderson's ‘70s San Fernando Valley comedy “Licorice Pizza,” Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and Joe Wright's “Cyrano.”

“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” tied for the most nominations with seven apiece. Netflix dominated the film nominees with 17 nods in total.

Normally, such honors would set off a flurry of delight from early-roused nominees and their studios, who would trumpet their triumphs on social media and in calls with reporters. On Monday morning, no nominee immediately celebrated — publicly, at least.

The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 show, it has remade itself. “HFPA 2.0,” recently elected president Helen Hoehne has said. The group has added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; brought in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Hoehne said Monday.

All of that came after a Los Angeles Times’ expose detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist. Studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change.” Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, has said it won’t air the 2022 Globes because “change of this magnitude takes time and work.” The Globes have still set a date of January 9 but haven’t shared any details about what kind of ceremony that would be.

Much of the Globes’ power has always resided in its lively telecast, regularly one of the most-watched non-sports broadcasts of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many of the awards-hopefuls hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see ads and TV commercials trumpeting a film’s Golden Globes nominations.

Full list of nominees for 2022 Golden Globe Awards

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BELFAST (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple TV+)

DUNE (Warner Bros.)

KING RICHARD (Warner Bros.)

THE POWER OF THE DOG (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

JESSICA CHASTAIN    THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

OLIVIA COLMAN    THE LOST DAUGHTER

NICOLE KIDMAN    BEING THE RICARDOS

LADY GAGA    HOUSE OF GUCCI

KRISTEN STEWART    SPENCER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

MAHERSHALA ALI    SWAN SONG

JAVIER BARDEM    BEING THE RICARDOS

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH    THE POWER OF THE DOG

WILL SMITH  KING RICHARD

DENZEL WASHINGTON   THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

CYRANO (MGM)

DON'T LOOK UP (Netflix)

LICORICE PIZZA (MGM)

TICK, TICK...BOOM! (Netflix)

WEST SIDE STORY (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Credit: Invision
Snoop Dogg poses following the nominations event for 79th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARION COTILLARD    ANNETTE

ALANA HAIM    LICORICE PIZZA

JENNIFER LAWRENCE    DON'T LOOK UP

EMMA STONE    CRUELLA

RACHEL ZEGLER    WEST SIDE STORY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LEONARDO DICAPRIO    DON'T LOOK UP

PETER DINKLAGE    CYRANO

ANDREW GARFIELD    TICK, TICK...BOOM!

COOPER HOFFMAN    LICORICE PIZZA

ANTHONY RAMOS    IN THE HEIGHTS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

ENCANTO (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

FLEE (Neon / Participant)

LUCA (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

MY SUNNY MAAD (Totem Films)

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (Walt Disney Studios)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

COMPARTMENT NO. 6    (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)  (Sony Pictures Classics)

DRIVE MY CAR    (JAPAN)  (Janus Films)

THE HAND OF GOD    (ITALY)  (Netflix)

A HERO    (FRANCE / IRAN)  (Amazon Studios)

PARALLEL MOTHERS    (SPAIN)  (Sony Pictures Classics)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

CAITRIONA BALFE    BELFAST

ARIANA DEBOSE    WEST SIDE STORY

KIRSTEN DUNST    THE POWER OF THE DOG

AUNJANUE ELLIS    KING RICHARD

RUTH NEGGA    PASSING

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEN AFFLECK    THE TENDER BAR

JAMIE DORNAN    BELFAST

CIARÁN HINDS    BELFAST

TROY KOTSUR    CODA

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE    THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

KENNETH BRANAGH    BELFAST

JANE CAMPION    THE POWER OF THE DOG

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL    THE LOST DAUGHTER

STEVEN SPIELBERG    WEST SIDE STORY

DENIS VILLENEUVE    DUNE

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON    LICORICE PIZZA

KENNETH BRANAGH    BELFAST

JANE CAMPION    THE POWER OF THE DOG

ADAM MCKAY    DON'T LOOK UP

AARON SORKIN    BEING THE RICARDOS

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT    THE FRENCH DISPATCH

GERMAINE FRANCO    ENCANTO

JONNY GREENWOOD    THE POWER OF THE DOG

ALBERTO IGLESIAS    PARALLEL MOTHERS

HANS ZIMMER    DUNE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“BE ALIVE” — KING RICHARD

    Music by:    Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

    Lyrics by:    Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“DOS ORUGUITAS” — ENCANTO

    Music by:    Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Lyrics by:    Lin-Manuel Miranda

“DOWN TO JOY” — BELFAST

    Music by:    Van Morrison

    Lyrics by:    Van Morrison

“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” — RESPECT

    Music by:    Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

    Lyrics by:    Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“NO TIME TO DIE” — NO TIME TO DIE

    Music by:    Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

    Lyrics by:    Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

LUPIN     NETFLIX

THE MORNING SHOW    APPLE TV+

POSE    FX

SQUID GAME    NETFLIX

SUCCESSION    HBO/HBO MAX

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

UZO ADUBA     IN TREATMENT

JENNIFER ANISTON    THE MORNING SHOW

CHRISTINE BARANSKI    THE GOOD FIGHT

ELISABETH MOSS    THE HANDMAID’S TALE

MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ    POSE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BRIAN COX    SUCCESSION

LEE JUNG-JAE    SQUID GAME

BILLY PORTER    POSE

JEREMY STRONG    SUCCESSION

OMAR SY    LUPIN

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

THE GREAT    HULU

HACKS    HBO/HBO MAX

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING    HULU

RESERVATION DOGS    FX

TED LASSO    APPLE TV+

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

HANNAH EINBINDER    HACKS

ELLE FANNING    THE GREAT

ISSA RAE    INSECURE

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS     BLACK-ISH

JEAN SMART    HACKS

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANTHONY ANDERSON    BLACK-ISH

NICHOLAS HOULT    THE GREAT

STEVE MARTIN    ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MARTIN SHORT    ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS    TED LASSO

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

DOPESICK    HULU

IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY    FX

MAID    NETFLIX

MARE OF EASTTOWN    HBO/HBO MAX

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD    AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JESSICA CHASTAIN    SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

CYNTHIA ERIVO    GENIUS: ARETHA

ELIZABETH OLSEN    WANDAVISION

MARGARET QUALLEY    MAID

KATE WINSLET    MARE OF EASTTOWN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

PAUL BETTANY    WANDAVISION

OSCAR ISAAC    SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

MICHAEL KEATON    DOPESICK

EWAN MCGREGOR    HALSTON

TAHAR RAHIM    THE SERPENT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

JENNIFER COOLIDGE    THE WHITE LOTUS

KAITLYN DEVER    DOPESICK

ANDIE MACDOWELL    MAID

SARAH SNOOK    SUCCESSION

HANNAH WADDINGHAM    TED LASSO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

BILLY CRUDUP    THE MORNING SHOW

KIERAN CULKIN    SUCCESSION

MARK DUPLASS    THE MORNING SHOW

BRETT GOLDSTEIN    TED LASSO

O YEONG-SU    SQUID GAME

Credit: Invision
Golden Globes signage appears on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

