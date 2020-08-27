Frito-Lay recalls select bags of Lay’s barbecue chips over allergy concerns

The recall was issued after discovering some bags of Lay’s Barbecue chips were filled with another flavor, potentially exposing some consumers to undeclared milk.

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall on select bags of Lay’s barbecue flavored potato chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

The recall, issued on Aug. 24, includes various sized bags including 1 oz., 1 1/2 oz., 2 5/8 oz., 7 3/4 oz., 12 1/2 oz., and 15 1/2 oz. bags. Frito-Lays said recalled bags of chips could also be in variety packs.

The company said the products that were recalled were distributed in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The chips were sold in grocery stores, online, through vending machines and food service distribution.

Frito-Lay issued the recall after discovering that some bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing customers to undeclared milk.

Consumers who are concerned they may have purchased one of these products should check the recall notice to determine whether their bag contains one of the UPC codes flagged by the company.