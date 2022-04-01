Accusation of inappropriate behavior by Bill Murray halts production on new Aziz Ansari movie

The specifics of the complaint against Murray aren't known, but it's not the first time he has been accused of inappropriate behavior on set.

WASHINGTON — An allegation of inappropriate conduct by comedian Bill Murray has stalled production on the newest Aziz Ansari movie, "Being Mortal." That's according to reports citing people close to the film and a memo that went out to production staff this week.

The news of "Being Mortal's" production pause and the reason for it has been reported by multiple outlets, including Variety and Deadline. According to the reports, the accusation against the famed comedian was made sometime last week, and production was halted Monday.

On Wednesday, cast and crew received a note saying production would be suspended. The note didn't specify what the cause of the suspension was, but sources reportedly told Deadline that the decision was made to halt production until the investigation into Murray's actions was completed.

The specifics of the accusation against Murray were unclear Thursday, but it's not the first time he has been in on-set confrontations. While filming the 2000 movie "Charlie's Angels," Murray allegedly shouted insults at co-star Lucy Liu after a scene was rewritten without his knowledge. Liu addressed the incident last year after more than 20 years of silence, calling Murray's behavior "inexcusable and unacceptable."

Aziz Ansari, who is writing, directing and starring in the film, was not named in the complaint, according to multiple reports. Neither was Seth Rogan, the other major name signed onto the movie.

"Being Mortal" is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End." The book focuses on the challenges medicine faces at the end of life, but details about the movie adaptation's plot have been scarce. It's unknown who Ansari, Rogan or Murray are playing.

Production began on March 28, meaning that at the time of the suspension, about half the film had already been shot. It's unclear whether Murray's role in the film is at stake or what would be done if his character had to be recast halfway through production.