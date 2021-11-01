North Carolina volunteer firefighter dies of COVID-19

Larry Lasley battled COVID-19 at UNC Hospital for two weeks before he died. His daughter said he'd just signed up to get the vaccine at the fire department.

SWEPSONVILLE, N.C. — A volunteer firefighter with the Swepsonville Fire Department died Saturday due to COVID-19 complications.

Fire officials said Larry Lasley went to UNC Hospital on December 24. He lost his battle with the virus over the weekend. Lasley served Swepsonville and 54 East Fire Departments for 44 years.

"We are all extremely proud to have served with such a dedicated, enthusiastic and hard-working firefighter. He would make us all laugh and smile with his stories, gestures and his good-hearted approach on life," the Swepsonville Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post in part. "He was a true cornerstone to the department and he will truly be missed!"

Heather Walker is Lasley's daughter. She told WFMY News 2 her father contracted COVID-19 through a family member, and he had no pre-existing health conditions. She said he had just signed up to get the vaccine once it was available to the fire department.

"COVID doesn't play favorites. He [dad] was a very fit, active, and cartwheel turning 63-year-old Paw Paw. It is a very dangerous and ruthless virus that should be taken seriously," Walker said in part to WFMY News 2.

Lasley leaves behind a wife, two adult children, and three grandchildren.