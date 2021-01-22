2 arrested after vandalizing Sandy Hook school shooting mural, doing $2,500 in damage, police say

One suspect later claimed she didn't know the significance of the mural, which has butterflies that represent the 26 victims of the mass shooting.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Two people accused of causing more than $2,500 worth of damage to a mural that honors the victims Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been arrested and charged, police in Connecticut say.

Lorenzo Cavallo, 20, and Gina Lombardi, 21, face first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief charges, according to the Southington Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the pair damaged the mural that was painted on detached garages. They allegedly spray painted the memorial, which has butterflies meant to represent the 26 students and staff who died in the 2012 mass shooting.

CBS affiliate WSFB reported that Southington police, with some help from Plainville police, identified the pair.

Officers said after their arrests, Lombardi was apologetic and “claimed she didn't know the significance of the mural.”

“She also said she did not intend to intentionally deface it. She said she was frustrated with law enforcement over an incident that happened in Plainville and said the vandalism was a knee-jerk reaction,” WSFB reported.