Man arrested after allegedly kicking Columbus police officer

Court records state Munn reportedly slammed the cruiser door on an officer as he was leaving his vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is accused of kicking and slamming a door on a Columbus police officer on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Dana Avenue just after 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a crowd of 50 to 60 people screaming and “going at it,” according to court records.

Those records state that Tristen Munn, of Columbus, was on the street with his shirt off and was one of the main instigators of the disturbance. As an officer was leaving his vehicle, Munn reportedly shut the cruiser door on the officer.

Officers radioed for backup at around 9:11 p.m., and people called 911, saying, "People are beating on the cop!"

The officer allegedly went after Munn and struck him with a fist, possibly breaking his hand to gain control of him. At one point, Munn reportedly kicked the officer in the left shin, and other officers attempted to gain control of his legs.

According to court records, Munn stated that he did resist arrest but denied kicking or striking any of the officers.