Young women inspired to 'ignite their political power' at Columbus Girls Summit

The one-day event observed "International Day of the Girl" which celebrates the power of girls and highlights the barriers they may face.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This year marks the 10th anniversary of International Day of the Girl (IDG), a day to raise awareness about the importance and potential girls hold for the future.

The Women's Caucus of the Columbus City Council spent Saturday connecting with young girls at Columbus City Hall. The day included hands-on activities and a panel discussion to inspire minority girls to use their voices while they're young.

"Giving our young people a platform where they can really share their ideas and they can really drive home some of the solutions to the problems facing our city is going to be critical for our future," said council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla.

Governments and policymakers have paid more attention to issues affecting girls in recent years and there have been more opportunities for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage.

"We want to ensure that girls see themselves in the leadership of this city," she said. "One day, this dais can be just as diverse as this city is."

The theme of the event was "igniting your political power."

"I just think that it's really important for Black girls to be able to unite and uplift each other," said Tiara Haggins, a member of Black Girls Rising.