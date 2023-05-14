Family, supporters of Donovan Lewis gather to honor his 21st birthday

Rebecca Duran's son, Donovan Lewis, was killed last August by former Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mother’s Day is a time many people look forward to, but for one local mom, it's a reminder of her son who was killed last summer.

Rebecca Duran's son, Donovan Lewis, was killed last August by former Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson and this Mother’s Day, it would’ve been Lewis' 21st birthday.

"I’d be lying to you if I said it wasn't the worst Mother's Day that I've probably ever had," Duran said.

Instead of celebrating the day with her son, she’s left having to honor him. Along with friends, family and supporters, many met in front of the Columbus Division of Police Headquarters on Saturday.

Duran said what hurts the most is that her son won’t be able to be a father to his newborn baby.

Anderson shot Lewis on Aug. 30 in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue while serving the warrant for for domestic violence and assault and improperly handling a firearm.

Body camera footage shows Anderson opening a bedroom door in an apartment, and in a second or less, shooting Lewis, who was in bed. Officers handcuffed him, carried him outside the apartment and performed life-saving measures.

He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Since the fatal shooting, his family has demanded justice. In February, they filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Anderson.

In March, Anderson retired from Columbus Police in bad standing.

Family attorney Ben Cooper said they’re demanding that the case be presented in front of a grand jury.

"The timeline is frustrating, but we and this family will not be deterred,” said Cooper.

Duran said the longer it takes, the more they’re going to keep fighting.