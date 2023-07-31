WrestleFit program helps disabled Reynoldsburg man step into the ring

Travis Napper, a Reynoldsburg man who lives with spina bifida, has proven that he isn't letting his disability slow him down.

BLACKLICK, Ohio — Where there’s a will, there’s a way. At the intersection of pro-style wrestling, fitness and dogged determination is where we meet Travis Napper, a Reynoldsburg man who refuses to be limited by his disability.

One year ago, Napper was shooting a commercial for WrestleFit, a group fitness program run by New Ohio Wrestling that employs pro-style wrestling techniques and training to help regular people get into shape.



Instructor and independent wrestler Shawn Jones said the program is “for everyone.”

Napper, a lifelong pro-wrestling fan who has spina bifida, thought he’d put the “for everyone” claim to the test. So he climbed into the ring and gave it a try.

He was hooked.

“I didn’t imagine I’d ever get into a ring,” said Napper. “And honestly, now to get in there and do some of the things I’ve been able to do, it’s been incredible.”

Napper has now been in the WrestleFit program for about a year, but participating didn’t come without some fear and reservation.

“My first thought was, 'Can I even get into the ring?'” said Napper. “Then when they had me start doing some of the exercises I thought, 'Alright, I can do this." But most of me was like, 'Am I going to fall?' Am I going to hurt something?' 'Should I even be doing this?'”

Jones, Napper’s trainer, said he’s impressed by Napper’s no-quit attitude.

“One thing about Travis, he won’t stop,” said Jones. “He inspires me. If he can come in here, run these ropes with the disability he has, then I have no excuse not to get up.”

Napper said the group dynamic at WrestleFit keeps everyone accountable to each other and inspires him to push himself further. He can now flip a tire, a goal he set when he first started the program. His next goal is to do a deadlift.