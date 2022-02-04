Words written thousands of miles away in Ukraine read by a 9-year-old in Columbus

Simon Wirtz is a third generation Ukraine-American.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The war for Ukraine impacted so many people here in Columbus of Ukrainian descent.

9-year-old Simon Wirtz is a kid who enjoys playing baseball and video games. On Saturday, he traded in hobbies for a letter written by his family in Ukraine still trying to survive the Russian attacks.

A part of it read,” Every day Ukrainians die. not just one, not a dozen, but hundreds,” read Wirtz. “I want to cry for every death.”

"She had to evacuate to Poland and here's just her words and her feelings and how she feels about it,” said Wirtz.

Marianna Klochko is the President of the Ukrainian Culture Association of Ohio. She said there have been countless rallies since the war started. She doesn’t expect this to be the last.

“Four million people of Ukraine are currently refugees,” she said. “It's important for us to do something about it to send military aid to help and it’s just difficult to imagine that people would ignore that,” said Klochko.

It's a lot for anyone to experience especially a 9-year-old. Wirtz knows fighting for what’s right will always win in the end.