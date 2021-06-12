Whitehall announces return of 'Fireworks Viewing Picnic'

While there will be no games or rides at the event this year, participants can experience a variety of food trucks and a fireworks display.

The city of Whitehall announced it is bringing back its Fourth of July celebration this year.

The city will host its Fireworks Viewing Picnic at Whitehall Yearling High School on July 2 from 8-10 p.m.

Tickets are required and will be available for free to those who live in the city.