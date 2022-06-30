Yost: Westerville company failed to deliver $100,000 in computer, gaming products to paying customers

William Taylor Sr. of OG10kTech is accused of not delivering products to more than 70 customers after they paid in full.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Westerville computer company and its owner after dozens of customers reported not receiving gaming and other computer products estimated at more than $100,000.

According to the lawsuit filed in Delaware County Thursday, William Taylor Sr. of OG10kTech sold personal computers and hard-to-find computer parts used mainly for gaming or mining cryptocurrency.

The lawsuit alleges that Taylor misrepresented his business when he claimed that the store had special relationships with vendors who have highly sought-after products at prices that didn't reflect the mark-ups seen at other places.

The lawsuit also states that customers were required to pay in full to be placed on a waiting list for the products. More than 70 customers waited several months for delivery and requested refunds, which Taylor allegedly didn't provide.

Yost said the company's return policy states that refunds would be given for items not received within 45 days.

“Consumers came to this guy looking to buy computer products,” Yost said. “It’s game over for him – there will be no more taking consumers’ money and giving them nothing in return.”

The complaint alleges violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and its rules, which includes: