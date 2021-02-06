WATCH: Mayor Ginther announces Elaine Bryant as new Columbus police chief

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is officially announcing the city’s next chief of police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced Elaine Bryant as the city’s next chief of police.

Bryant has 21 years of law enforcement under her belt.

During her time with the Detroit Police Department, Bryant served as a liaison between faith-based organizations and the department, and was also responsible for creating community relations projects with the city.

During a town hall on May 19, Bryant promised to increase community reactions and police morale if selected for the position.

Multiple sources confirmed to 10TV on Tuesday that Ginther had chosen Elaine Bryant to serve as the Columbus Division of Police’s new chief, and Columbus City Council has since confirmed.

“It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I announce Elaine Bryant as our City's next chief of police,” said Mayor Ginther. “She is a transformational leader with sound judgment and considerable experience, an effective advocate for change whose actions are rooted in compassion, empathy and engagement with those whom she serves and leads. I am confident that she is the right leader at the right time for the City of Columbus.”

Ginther spoke with 10TV on Tuesday, saying in part:

“From the beginning we have talked about wanting a change agent, a transformational leader, someone that will help us go from a 20th century law enforcement agency to a 21st century community policing organization. Someone that is going to help our officers become defenders, not just warriors, those that can bring empathy and engagement to enforcement, and that's the direction we are headed in and we need the right leader to help get us there."

She will replace Thomas Quinlan, who served as chief of police from February 2019 to January of this year, when he was asked to step down by Ginther.