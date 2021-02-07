WATCH: Gov. DeWine thanks National Guard members as food bank distribution efforts wrap up

Ohio National Guard members are finally set to demobilize after nearly 16 months of helping with meal distribution efforts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine is paying a visit to Ohio food banks on Friday to thank National Guard members, who are finally set to demobilize after nearly 16 months of helping with meal distribution efforts.

Members of the Ohio National Guard were called to assist with food distribution when the pandemic first took hold in March 2020. Since then, they have helped receive, package, and distribute roughly 150 million pounds of food to more than 2.9 million Ohioans.

That service comes to an end on Friday.