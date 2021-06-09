WATCH: Columbus Crew launches new training facility with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Columbus Crew is kicking off the opening of its new training facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew's new training facility is now open.

The OhioHealth Performance Center is located on Black & Gold Boulevard, right next to the Historic Crew Stadium. The 42,000-square-foot facility will serve as The Crew headquarters and training grounds.

According to a release, the facility includes two First Team natural grass fields, which are supported by hydronic heating and SubAir systems. Additionally, there will be a grass and turf field for Academy players. A seasonal bubble will protect the stadium field.

The club's owner hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the facility's grand opening on Wednesday.