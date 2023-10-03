Grocery checkout scales, gas pumps tested for accuracy

Consumer 10 tagged along with the Columbus Weights and Measures team to see how crews are protecting money at the pump and grocery stores.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During Consumer Protection Awareness Week, Consumer 10 tagged along with the Columbus Weights and Measures team to see how crews are protecting money at the pump.

The team inspected and tested the gasoline at a Kroger on Hampsted Village Center Way in New Albany.

Members checked five gallons of gas to see if what the pump says was distributed is accurate. They also check inside the pump for tampering.

Each pump has a seal to show it has been inspected, but if there is a problem, reach out to the number on the label to report a complaint.

“We'll go out and check into the issue and we'll let you know the results,” said Nick Griner, an inspector with Columbus Weights and Measures. “Our goal is to have the complaint completed and an answer back to the consumer within 48 hours. Most of the time it's sooner than that.”

Crews are also inspecting the scales at the grocery store and making sure you're saving money while shopping.

The surface of the scale is removed and the calibration switch is checked to see if anything was tampered with since it was installed or last inspected. The scale has a 30-pound capacity and it is tested by moving different weight limits across portions of the surface.

“We're going to put 10 pounds in each quadrant of the scale,” said Griner. “In between the two corners, it can only be off that by 0.02, so that means this side could be 9.99 and this side could be 10.1 and it would be okay.”

The team says if it gets rejected, the register would be temporarily shut down. The weights and measures team also checks to see if the shelf price matches the price at the register.

They also measure gas pumps to see how close a station is with 5 gallons. Two tests are done at high speed and low speed with the nozzle.

If you have an issue, Griner says to call the number on the sticker and the team will come to check the scales at truck stops, gravel pits and landfills.