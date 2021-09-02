U.S. Attorney David DeVillers resigns at Biden administration request

He had served as a U.S. Attorney since November 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — David DeVillers has resigned from his position as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio after the Biden administration asked him to step down.

DeVillers and other U.S. Attorneys were asked to step down during the "continuing the practice of new administrations" the Department of Justice said in a news release.

DeVillers wrote in a statement, "I have been a prosecutor for my entire career, and it was my wish to remain a prosecutor until the end of my career, but that is not to be. I want to thank my family, friends and colleagues for all of the incredible support and encouragement over the years."