Traveler cited after officials confiscate loaded gun at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A firearm was confiscated this week at John Glenn Columbus Airport International Airport, officials from the Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday.

The incident happened before 5 a.m. Wednesday. According to a release, the firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber.

The traveler told Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police he thought he had cleared his bag and didn't realize his firearm was in there. The release said he has a valid Ohio concealed carry permit.

An officer cited the traveler and confiscated the handgun. According to TSA, a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

Officials say 14 firearms have been found at CMH so far this year.