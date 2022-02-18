Trails, bike paths near Scioto Mile flood in wake of Thursday’s rain

Flooding in certain areas has made some bike paths and trails near the river impassable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Steady rain and warmer temperatures brought flooding to parts of central Ohio on Friday, including on Columbus trails and pathways.

A post to The Scioto Mile’s Facebook page warned of high water levels near downtown. According to the post, flooding in certain areas has made some bike paths and trails near the river impassable.

“Please follow any signage indicating the trails are closed, and do not use any flooded portion of the trails until the water recedes,” the post reads in part.

Photos taken by 10TV show caution tape surrounding rising water around a portion of Gahanna-Creekside. As of Friday morning, trails surrounding the park are closed due to high water in the area.

Rain turned to snow on Friday morning as temperatures dropped back into the freezing range, prompting some counties to issue snow emergencies.

A Flood Warning in Franklin County expired Friday morning, but remains in effect for other parts of the state, including in Fairfield County.