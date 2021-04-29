Thankful Thursday: Neighbors Bonding Over Nature

A local nature class brings the community together virtually.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zoom fatigue is real but not when you’re in a class that connects creatures and humans with nature.

“I'm so passionate about the environment and wildlife, it really touched me that so many people have had an interest in this,” said Don Kloss, a volunteer for the Ohio Wildlife Center who turned his life-long passion into a virtual class for kids and teens.

Last year, Kloss received his certification as an Ohio Volunteer Naturalist from the Ohio State University. It allowed him to use his teaching degree in a free online program.

“Something that's interesting, something that not only speaks to various nature topics but also talks about environmental issues, talks about the need for individual stewardship regarding nature,” said Kloss, who also volunteers for the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks.



The class quickly gained popularity with adults looking to connect.



“I'm stuck at my house,” says Carrie Killingsworth. “I work from home; I live at home. That's it, that's my bubble, aside from the occasional exciting trip to Kroger.”

Killingsworth said she’s thankful the class helped her find 70 other people who have been looking to find a human connection during the pandemic while also learning about everything from creepy crawlies to feathered friends.



“It's kind of helped people take a step back. And they're also not go go go,” Killingsworth adds.