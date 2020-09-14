17-year-old injured in North Linden shooting

The teenager says he was shot in the back as he tried to get away.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back on Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of McGuffey and Weber Roads.

Officers were then directed to East Como Road, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The teenager told police that a car pulled up, a guy got out and had words with him. The guy pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot.

The victim says he tried to get away but felt something hit him in the back as he ran.