Nonprofit, finance company in Columbus team up to help kids with cancer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jennifer Wenzke and her 14-year-old daughter, Audrey, don’t take spending time together for granted. They know one phone call can change everything.

For the Wenzke family, it was a call from the pediatrician’s office.

“He called and said 'We’re pretty sure Audrey has lymphoma',” recalls Jennifer. “Your world stops.”

About nine months before Audrey was diagnosed with Primary Mediastinal B Cell Lymphoma, Jennifer noticed something was kind of “off” with Audrey.

“Nothing big, she was tired. She was losing a little weight. That was it,” Jennifer said.

Even after multiple visits to see different doctors, they never expected to hear the word cancer.

“We needed to hear it’s going to be OK. People are here to help you. We just needed a hug from somebody who felt what we felt because very few people have ever felt what this feels like. The hopelessness, the confusion, scared, all of it,” Jennifer said.

Fortunately, there is an organization that knows how it feels to have a child who gets a cancer diagnosis. Nellie’s Champions for Kids, also known as NC4K, is a nonprofit that supports families who have a child fighting cancer.

“I was scared,” Audrey said. “I knew I was going to get better, but I didn’t expect it to get that bad, that quickly.”

NC4K was able to bring some holiday cheer to the Wenzke family at their lowest moment. At Christmas, volunteers came to their home to decorate for Christmas and get gifts for the kids. The family still has the Christmas tree up on their back deck because it brings them comfort.

“That community spirit helps drive their hope and helps them know that no matter where they look, there’s somebody standing right there ready to support them,” said Mandy Powell, the executive director of NC4K.

NC4K provides not only financial assistance but also emotional and recreational assistance. Their impact magnifies when they team up with a local corporate partner. So, NC4K has teamed up with Northwestern Mutual to continue the fight against pediatric cancer.

“Northwestern Mutual already has a passion for pediatric cancer through their support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand. When our paths crossed it became this dynamic opportunity,” said Powell.

“I think it’s really important for companies like ours to give back to local charities because they are the communities we serve and they are doing noble work,” said Ryan Rango of Northwestern Mutual.

Audrey is now cancer-free and slowly getting back to normal. But she is not the same girl she was before her diagnosis.

“I feel like it’s made me more mature,” Audrey told 10TV. “I understand a little more. It just gives you a little more empathy.”

Northwestern Mutual will host its fourth annual “Scramble for a Cure” golf tournament on Monday, May 22 at Jefferson Country Club in Blacklick.