Westerville street to be renamed in honor of former Buckeye

Dimitrious Stanley died in February after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was only 48.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Jessica Stanley is learning how to live without her soulmate.

“I miss his arms around me. I miss just being able to pick up the phone and tell him something that happened in my day,” she said. “I miss my best friend.”

Her husband, Dimitrious Stanley, died in February after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was only 48.

“He was a kind, giving soul and he wanted to make a difference. He didn’t need anything reciprocated. He didn’t need recognition. He was just a genuinely authentic good person,” says Jessica.

If you ask anyone who ever crossed his path, they would agree. From his football years at The Ohio State University in the 90s to his run for Columbus City Council in 2015, Dimitrious was all about his community and trying to make it better… something Delaware County Commissioner Barb Lewis admired about him

“So many people knew Dimitrious and the great work that he did. So, we were so happy that he made his home in Delaware County,” said Lewis.

When Jessica filed a petition to rename an entry road to their neighborhood in honor of her husband, Lewis was thrilled. The Delaware County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to rename Alpine Drive to “Dimitrious Stanley Way.”

“We wanted his memory and his good deeds known so people would remember him and what he stood for,” Lewis said. “He was such an example.”

Dimitrious will now be remembered, not only as a loving husband, son, friend, and girl dad… He’ll also be remembered as a great community leader and neighbor. His youngest daughter is already spreading the word.

“She tells everybody, my daddy’s going to have a street named after him,” Jessica tells 10TV.

There will be an official renaming ceremony this summer.

After his diagnosis, Dimitrious founded a nonprofit called Brave Men Inc. to help others diagnosed with prostate cancer.