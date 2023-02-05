Community leaders, teacher's union share thoughts on 6 candidates for CCS superintendent

Regina Fuentes, the spokesperson for the Columbus Education Association, said the next superintendent needs to be student-centered.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state’s largest school district will soon have a new superintendent. On Monday, the Columbus Board of Education announced the six semifinalists.

Regina Fuentes is the spokesperson for the Columbus Education Association and she is also a high school teacher.

"We are really, really steadfast and compassionate about getting about getting someone who is student-centered,” said Fuentes. She said the district needs someone who is willing to listen.

"Not just looking at this like a stepping-stone but looking at this as an opportunity to really make changes and really bring forth great things for the kids of Columbus,” said Fuentes.

The Columbus Branch of NAACP is also keeping a close eye on the selection. Nana Watson, President of the Branch said. “NAACP believes the next superintendent needs to be engaging, the next superintendent needs to be transparent.”

She said CCS needs a leader who is willing to work with the community, and parents to improve the education for students.

"This individual is going to be responsible for educating our children,” said Watson. “We want to see from the superintendent some integrity.”

The finalists will be announced on Thursday and then next week, the board will invite the candidates to visit the district. There will also be a public forum to ask them questions.

A superintendent is expected to be chosen the week of May 15.

