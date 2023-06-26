'I will love the day I can sit in front of court and tell my story': Strauss victim reacts to Supreme Court decision

Supreme Court sides with victims of former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss, says victims can sue the university for covering up alleged abuse

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that victims of Richard Strauss can sue The Ohio State University for allegedly covering up abuse.

For 5 years, Stephen Snyder-Hill has waited for this decision.

“To know that this is their last chance to do anything. I’m in shock. Because it feels like justice is finally prevailed for us,” said Snyder-Hill, one of Strauss' victims.

Many years ago, he says he was one of the 230 victims of former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss.

Strauss worked at the university for 20 years and has been accused of abusing student athletes.

“The sexual assault was horrific. It happened to me, and I knew it was bad when it happened,” said Snyder- Hill.

But Snyder-Hill feels the university covered up the abuse for a long time, and now he’s ready for his day in court.

“I will love the day I can sit in front of the court and tell my story. I would love that opportunity. There’s no way OSU would want me to because I know every single thing that happened to me,” said Snyder-Hill.

We reached out to OSU about the decision and they told us they are disappointed.

“Ohio State is a fundamentally different university today than when Strauss was employed and over the past 20 years has committed substantial resources to prevent and address sexual misconduct," the university said.

They also said they have settled lawsuits with more than half of the victims, amounting to more than 60 million dollars.

For Snyder-Hill, he said now the pain is not about what Strauss has done, but how the university reacted.

“It’s not only what they did then with Strauss. It’s the way they treated us. Now, it’s more traumatic to me than what happened with me and Strauss,” he said.

He hopes this story inspires others to never be silenced and speak their truth.

“I hope that this empowers survivors everywhere to use their voice and to know that no matter how big they are and how small you are, they were Goliath we were David. We had our slingshot, and we took our shot and we won,” said Snyder-Hill.

The Ohio State University’s full statement:

"Ohio State is disappointed by the United States Supreme Court’s decision not to review a case involving Title IX claims that has a significant legal impact on colleges and universities across the nation as well as their students.

The university was asking the high court to decide whether to:

Uphold its long-standing commitment to statutes of limitations that begin when an injury occurs – not decades later. The Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that statutes of limitations are foundational to the shared rule of law in the U.S.

Preserve Title IX’s protection of students who are denied educational opportunities or benefits – rather than individuals who visit campuses for other reasons, including the 100,000 visitors to a football stadium on game day.

Twenty-three schools from across the country and the 71-member Association of American Universities had also filed an amicus brief this spring urging the Supreme Court to review the case.

The university remains committed to supporting survivors. Ohio State has offered multiple monetary settlements to all male students who filed lawsuits and has settled with more than half of the plaintiffs, 296 individuals, for more than $60 million. Ohio State is also covering the cost of professionally certified counseling and treatment for all survivors and family members.