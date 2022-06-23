Storms leave more Franklin County residents in the dark following widespread outages

The recent round of outages is frustrating those who were also impacted by last week's outages in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A week after hundreds of thousands of Central Ohioans were left in the dark after a widespread power outage, thousands are experiencing the same frustration again.

A spokesperson from AEP told 10TV that Wednesday’s storm is to blame for the latest power outage. At one point after the storm, AEP’s outage map reported more than 5,500 customers without power.

"We've experienced over the last week almost four outages,” said Stephen Blakley Sr., one of those AEP customers. “You have a lot of senior citizens that this is affecting. It's very frustrating."

Blakley said their power went out again Wednesday evening. For his wife, power is a necessity for her health.

"My wife, who has MS, the heat can be detrimental to her,” Blakley said.

Blakley said they have a life alert system in case something were to ever happen to his wife. He said all he has to do is push a button. But without power, it's not working.

AEP is distributing $1 million to four local agencies; IMPACT Community Action, Lifecare Alliance, Mid-Ohio Food Collective, and Columbus Urban League.

At the IMPACT Community Action Wednesday, hundreds of people lined up to get a $250 Kroger gift card until many were turned away when they ran out.

10TV spoke about this situation with Jon Williams, the managing director of customer experience and distribution technology.

"These agencies work with those customers, that was the focus and that is the focus to try to help those in the highest need,” he said.

Thursday evening the NAACP will host a community forum with representatives from Franklin County Jobs and Family Services, Office of Aging, Justice Policy and Programs and others to help people fill out applications to try and get some bill assistance.

After that, there will be a community with AEP representatives on hand to answer questions.