Southwest Columbus home damaged in early morning fire

The American Red Cross is providing aid to the residents who were living at the home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family of four was displaced from their home after it was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire happened in the 4700 block of Lesbrook Drive just after 3:10 a.m.

Firefighters spotted heavy flames coming from the home as they arrived, fire officials on the scene told 10TV

Three adults and one child were inside the home when the fire started. The family was able to escape. 

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the home's residents.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

