2 hospitalized after northeast Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a fire at a northeast Columbus apartment building.
The fire started around 9:30 p.m. in the building in the 2700 block of Stonehenge Drive.
Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeff Geitter said one person jumped out of the building and was taken to a Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious condition.
Geitter said it was not immediately clear if the person was hurt in the fire or the jump.
A second person was hospitalized at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation. Geitter described the person's condition as stable.
Geitter said a third person was treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
