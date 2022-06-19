2 hospitalized after northeast Columbus apartment fire

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the building in the 2700 block of Stonehenge Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a fire at a northeast Columbus apartment building.

Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeff Geitter said one person jumped out of the building and was taken to a Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

Geitter said it was not immediately clear if the person was hurt in the fire or the jump.

A second person was hospitalized at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation. Geitter described the person's condition as stable.

Geitter said a third person was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.