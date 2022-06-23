Man dead, woman injured, 3 young children critical following west Columbus house fire

A man is dead, three young children are in critical condition and a woman is injured following a house fire on Midland Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead, three young children are in critical condition and a woman is injured after a house fire in west Columbus early Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a house on 28 Midland Avenue just before 1 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene. The woman was found outside the home while the three children and man were found upstairs.

Those three young children were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition, firefighters said. The woman was also taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The man was found dead on the second floor of the home, firefighters said.