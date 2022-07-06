City tells occupants at south Columbus homeless camp to vacate by June 14

The city closed Heer Park in 2021 after it said it had complaints of ATVs and crime issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As many as 65 people who live under the tree line inside Heer Park off Williams Road in south Columbus will have to find a new place to camp.

The City of Columbus issued a trespassing notice ordering them to leave by June 14. The city closed the park in 2021 after it said it had complaints of ATVs and crime issues.

"People don't want to live in tents. People don't want to have to live out here. This isn't paradise," says Emily Myers of Here to Serve which assists those who live here with food and tents.

As she walked us through the campsite there are piles of garbage in torn bags and other garbage that appeared burned.

She admits it's a health and safety issue for people to live here and blames the city for not doing more to address the issue of affordable housing.

"There's no toilet out here. There's not even a trash can. There's not even a hand washing station," she said.

The city says it issued its notice after area businesses complained about aggressive panhandling, thefts and drug use.

The city says it would have removed the people here earlier, but during the pandemic, cities were told by the Housing and Urban Development not to move camps out of concern of spreading the coronavirus.

The city says it's addressing the issue of homelessness and has applied for an elevate grant. Money from the program would address unsheltered homelessness.

The Columbus Community Shelter Board says its working on housing for those with long-term homelessness and the disabled.

10TV requested a list of affordable housing construction to address the need of the long-term unsheltered population and those who are disabled and suffer from mental health issues.

Here's what is the pipeline right now, according to the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority:

20 units for youth opening in July south and southeast of Reynoldsburg

100 units in progress with the first phase opening in December south side at state Routes 104 and 23

44 units in progress opening July 2023 in Franklinton

36 units in progress opening spring 2024 on Livingston Avenue close to downtown but still need funding for services

35 units would open in fall 2024 by Blacklick estates but still need some capital funding and services funding

70 units would open in winter 2024 near state Route 161 in the Northland area but still need services funding

45 units would open in winter 2024 on 6th Street in downtown but still need services funding and rental subsidies