Franklin County Sheriff addresses snow emergency questions as crews prepare for winter weather

In February, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin received some backlash for not calling a Level 3 Snow Emergency during a snowstorm.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County officials are considering changes to the snow emergency levels this winter.

“It’s a judgment call whether you go to a Level 1, 2, 3 based on the conditions,” Baldwin explained. On Thursday, he and other Franklin County Emergency Management officials held a workshop to discuss preparing for the winter weather.

Here are the conditions for each snow emergency:

Level 1 Snow Emergency : Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy; drive carefully.

: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy; drive carefully. Level 2 Snow Emergency : Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who believe it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who believe it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Level 3 Snow Emergency: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employers to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roadways may be subject to arrest.

During the workshop, Baldwin explained that a lot of thoughts and perspectives go into the decision of declaring a snow emergency of any level.

“This is not a decision you can really make by yourself as the sheriff, because it impacts so many people, so many organizations and businesses. We want to make sure we are all on the same page and making the correct decision,” he said.

Baldwin said businesses can always decide to close on their own, but it takes life-threatening blizzard conditions for him to declare a Level 3 Snow Emergency.