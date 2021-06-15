Sheriff's office looking for man missing in Athens County

Bryan Bridgeman, 30, was last seen on June 4.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Athens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 30-year-old man who has not been seen since June 4.

Sheriff Rodney Smith said Bryan Bridgeman was reported missing June 7.

The sheriff's office has searched for him in several locations and talked to possible witnesses but he has yet to be found.

When asked if foul play could be a factor in Bridgeman's disappearance, Smith told 10TV his office has not made a determination yet if it is or not.

Bridgeman is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blonde or strawberry blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a black shirt and black shoes. He has a cross tattoo under his left eye.

Smith said his office is following up on several leads.