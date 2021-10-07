Sheriff: Wife killed, husband injured in Fayette County home explosion

Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said numerous people called in as neighbors saw a fireball from the explosion.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 70-year-old woman is dead and a 71-year-old man is seriously hurt after a home explosion Saturday morning in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office.

Chief Deputy Andy Bivens said the incident happened in the 1900 block of Good Hope-New Holland Road SE in New Holland around 7:30 a.m.

Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said numerous people called in as neighbors saw a fireball.

The sheriff also said Patricia Miller and her husband were inside the home at the time of the explosion.

"The house was fully engulfed in flames, lots of active fire," said Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District Harold DeSanto.

Stanforth confirmed the woman was found inside the debris and was pronounced dead. The man was flown by a medical helicopter to a Columbus hospital in critical condition.

Cody Kirkpatrick said he had left for work when his wife called him about the explosion. He said he saw heavy smoke as he was heading back home moments after the phone call.

Kirkpatrick told 10TV he has been a neighbor of the man and woman since 1988.

"They are very good people," he said. "My thoughts and prayers go out to them."

No other injuries have been reported.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received calls reporting a home explosion shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday... Posted by Fayette County OH Sheriffs Office on Saturday, July 10, 2021

The Division of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident and looking for the cause of the explosion.