Sheetz drops price of gas to $3.99 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend

The gas company is reducing the price of its Unleaded 88 fuel to $3.99 a gallon and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sheetz is hoping to bring some relief to the pump through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for vehicles made in 2001 and newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and flex-fuel vehicles.

The lowered gas price is welcomed news as the average cost for a gallon of gas in Franklin County is at $4.86 a gallon. Several counties throughout Ohio are paying more than $5 a gallon.