According to authorities, the child was swimming with his mother in Muskingum River when he went under and never resurfaced.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A search resumed Sunday morning in Muskingum County for a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the Muskingum River.

