Safety at the Ohio State Fair for the weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers are trained to keep an eye on people. They also say there are cameras across the grounds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s the first big weekend at the Ohio State Fair, since the fair’s two-year hiatus for the public.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says there are many officers walking around doing patrols. A lieutenant would not give specifics, for safety reasons.

Families said it's important to be able to enjoy safely, but were split on their level of concern.

“There's always some concerns, but there's plenty of security here so I feel safe,” said Josh Miller from Columbus

“We saw the news and there were some conversations at our house, but we thought ‘hey, it should be OK’ and I like the fact that they have the security out front for people if they were coming in,” said Kelvin Williams from Pickerington.

OSHP said everyone coming in went through a metal detector and had their bags searched. The agency said concealed carry weapons are allowed on property, but not in buildings or where liquor is allowed to be served. So far they say they haven't had any issues and families say they haven't seen any issues either.

“I like the presence of them, super safe,” Williams said.