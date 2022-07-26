What you need to know about the 2022 Ohio State Fair

The fair has not been open to the public since 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time since 2019, the Ohio State Fair is back! The fair, which runs from July 27 through Aug. 7, has not been open to the public since the pandemic started.

Everything you need to know about the fair from parking to rides and attractions can be read below.

General admission prices

$10 - Adults 13-59

$8 - Seniors 60+

$8 - Youth 6-12

Free - Children under 5

Ride prices

$30 - Ride-All-Day wristband

$1 credits - fairgoers can buy individual ride credits for $1. All rides require three or more credits

Hours of operation

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., except Sunday, Aug. 7, when admission gates close at 6 p.m.

2022 Ohio State Fair Concert Series

Kidz Bop Live | Wednesday, July 27 | 6:30 p.m.

Generation Radio with Alex Miller | Thursday, July 28 | 7 p.m. (Free show)

Foreigner – The Greatest Hits | Friday, July 29 | 7:30 p.m.

Nelly with Breland | Saturday, July 30 | 7 p.m.

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir | Sunday, July 31 | 1 p.m. (Free show)

Dru Hill/ Raheem DeVaughn | Sunday, July 31 | 7:30 p.m.

Zach Williams with We the Kingdom | Monday, Aug. 1 | 7 p.m.

The Drifters | Tuesday, Aug. 2 | 1 p.m. (Free show)

Scotty McCreery | Tuesday, Aug. 2 | 7:30 p.m.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias | Wednesday, Aug. 3 | 7 p.m.

Ice Cube | Thursday, Aug. 4 | 7 p.m.

Willie Nelson with Noah Guthrie | Friday, Aug. 5 | 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside / Con Funk Shun | Saturday, Aug. 6 | 7 p.m.

Midway ride hours

Wednesday, July 27: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 28 – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, July 29 – 11 a.m. – Midnight

Saturday, July 30 – 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 – 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1 – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Sensory-friendly morning)

Thursday, Aug. 4 – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 – 11 a.m. – Midnight

Saturday, Aug. 6 – 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7 – 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Parking

General parking is free to fairgoers in the main lots north of the Cardinal Gate. Reserved parking is not available to the general public for purchase.

Special Days

Thursday, July 28

Telhio and Ronald McDonald House Charities Day - When you bring one of the following “wish list” items per person to a booth outside the gates, you’ll receive a voucher good for a BOGO free admission ticket before 6 p.m.: plastic zipper baggies, trash bags (kitchen or 60 gallon), aluminum foil, plastic food wrap, ready-to-eat meals (individual mac and cheese cups, precooked rice, soups, etc.), or canned food (protein appreciated). All donations will support families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

WOSU Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Join WOSU Public Media in Central Park for a chance to meet some of your favorite PBS KIDS® characters on July 28 only! The event, designed to keep the whole family entertained, will offer PBS KIDS® crafts, coloring, educational activities, and games. See PBS KIDS® characters throughout the day for photo opportunities:

Daniel Tiger

Katerina Kittycat

Nature Cat

Jet Propulsion

Elinor

Xavier Riddle

Photos with costumed characters will end at 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Molina Healthcare Day - Molina Healthcare takes care of Ohio communities! Molina offers extra services and benefits to Medicaid members to help take better care of members' health. Check out Molina Healthcare’s activities in Central Park to learn more.

Sunday, July 31

Buckeye Health Plan Day - Join Buckeye at the Cardinal Gate for fun giveaways, health screenings, and information on Buckeye Day, Sunday, July 31. Visit us between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to win a prize! Bring kids to our fitness challenge at the Main Street Stage from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. They will have the chance to win a bike! Buckeye Health Plan is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time through affordable and reliable healthcare.

Veterans & Military Day - Veterans and active military are honored on this day. In addition, active military and veterans are given free admission today (and any day of the Ohio State Fair) with appropriate identification.

Monday, Aug. 1

Family Discount Day - Until 6 p.m., adults will be admitted for the kids’ admission price of $8, and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. With the purchase of one wristband, a second rider can ride free until 6 p.m. with a valid buddy pass. After 6 p.m., all riders will need either a wristband or vouchers to ride.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Senior Day - Seniors ages 60 and up can enjoy free admission, Aug. 2 only, all day long! In addition, all fairgoers are invited to enjoy the free The Drifters concert presented by AARP Ohio in the WCOL Celeste Center at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Sensory-Friendly Morning,10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - We’ve turned down the lights and volume to make the Ohio State Fair more sensory-friendly in partnership with OCALI. Ride the rides with no flashing lights or music, visit the Fair’s many educational and sensory activities, take a break in a quiet room, or use our sensory accessibility guide to find a Fair opportunity that suits you. Print social narratives, a first-then board, wait cards, and a permit that will allow you to park in a special area on the OCALI website at ocali.org or by scanning the QR code below.

Thursday, Aug. 4

WBNS-10TV Day

Friday, Aug. 5

Recovery Ohio's Mental Health Day

Governor DeWine created the RecoveryOhio initiative to coordinate the work of state departments, boards, and commissions by leveraging Ohio’s existing resources and seeking new opportunities related to substance use and mental health. On Aug. 5, you will find behavioral health resources at state agency booths throughout the fair to help identify support services for those in recovery and their families.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Donate Life Ohio is dedicated to educating Ohioans about the need for organ, eye, and tissue donation and motivating them to join the Ohio Donor Registry. Say “yes!” to organ donation and be sure to stop by the Donate Life Ohio booth to learn more.

Rides

SkyGlider: One of the world’s longest portable sky rides is right in your backyard at the Ohio State Fair. Hop on at one of the access points in Kiddieland or near the Cardinal Gate and enjoy a relaxing half-mile journey across the Fair. The SkyGlider does not take ride tickets or use the Midway ride-all-day wristband. Tickets for this attraction are $3 per rider for a one-way ride.

Giant Slide: Grab a burlap sack, hike up the 105 steps and take an exciting trip down this 144-foot long slide!

Mountain Dew Midway: More than 50 rides from Ferris wheel to free-fall drops will twist, turn, plunge, spin, shock and excite fairgoers!

Kiddieland: Parents and children alike can enjoy a visit to Kiddieland with fun rides developed just for kids and their families, including mini-coasters, a kiddie carousel and bumper boats.

Attractions

Accessible Playground

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Camel Rides

"The Dunk"

Kayak Pond

Kids' Fishing Pond

Lumberjack Show

Lady Houdini

Land & Living Exhibit

Little Farmers

Marvelous Mutts

Monster Mural

Natural Resources Park

OVMA Veterinary Education Center

Ohio State Beekeepers Association

Daily Parade presented by AAA Ohio Auto Club

Governor's Child Passport

Pig Races

Petting Zoo

Smokey Bear

Other Events/Competitions

ACT Ohio Construction Demo Days and Little Builders Zone: July 27-29, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons Unions Great Lakes Apprenticeship Demonstrations: July 27-29, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WOSU Kids Day: July 28, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Live Mural Painting: July 29 - Aug. 1, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Breeding Grand Drive: July 30, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Fun with Columbus Zoo Animals: July 30 - 31 & Aug. 6-7, 11 a.m.

Columbus All-Breed Dog Agility: July 30 - 31, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Ohio State Fair 5K: July 31, 8 a.m.

Ohio Beef Council Capital City Burger Battle: July 31, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ohio Lottery Cash Explosion Super Show: July 31, 3 p.m.

50 Year Club Meeting: Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m.

Well Beyond 60! Health & Wellness Expo: Aug. 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2022 Dean's Charity Steer Show: Aug. 2, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio Pork Council Rib-Off: Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m.

Sensory Friendly Morning: Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Joint Legislative Agriculture Committee Meeting: Aug. 5, 11 a.m.

Back to School With Kroger Scavenger Hunt: Aug. 5, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Ohio Lottery Statue Search: Aug. 6, 10 a.m. 4 p.m.

Market Grand Drive: Aug. 6, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

At the fair, RFID-enabled wristbands and RFID cards can be purchased at magic money kiosks with cash or credit card.

Magic Money

All Ohio State Fair rides and games are cashless. Instead, reloadable RFID (radio frequency identification) Magic Money cards or wristbands will be scanned at each ride or game.

What is Magic Money? Magic Money is Talley Amusements’ state of the art RFID (radio frequency identification) based digital ticketing system.

Magic Money is Talley Amusements’ state of the art RFID (radio frequency identification) based digital ticketing system. Where can I reload my Magic Money? Reload your Magic Money cards or wristbands at one of the hundred points of sale on the grounds with cash or credit. Look for a kiosk labeled “Magic Money.”

Reload your Magic Money cards or wristbands at one of the hundred points of sale on the grounds with cash or credit. Look for a kiosk labeled “Magic Money.” Where can I use Magic Money? Magic Money is accepted at rides and games in Kiddieland and on the Mountain Dew Midway.

Magic Money is accepted at rides and games in Kiddieland and on the Mountain Dew Midway. Do games still take cash, too? No, all games are cashless as of this year; they only accept Magic Money.

State Fair Map

Click here for an interactive map of the fair

Directions