Family of girl struck and killed walking to bus stop files lawsuit against Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of an 11-year-old girl who was struck by multiple vehicles and died while trying to cross a road in east Columbus to reach her bus stop has filed a lawsuit against Columbus City Schools.

Elizabeth Robertson-Rutland was hit and killed while she was crossing McNaughten Road on Sept. 18, 2019 around 6:30 a.m.

One vehicle struck her, throwing her into the other lane, where she was run over by another vehicle. The first driver stopped; the second did not.

According to court records, the lawsuit was filed by Robertson-Rutland's mother on the behalf of her daughter's estate.

The lawsuit states that McNaughten Road is a high-traffic road with no sidewalks or crosswalks with poor visibility on the road during dark hours.

"There is a very long history of citizen complaints regarding the area of McNaughten Road where Lizzie was killed," the lawsuit states. "Many of the complaints are related to the speed of the drivers in the area and the darkness/lack of visibility for the students that are required to load and unload from buses in the area."

The document states that many citizens requested the bus stops in the area be moved or the district retain a traffic control officer during peak periods prior to Robertson-Rutland's death.

In addition to the school district and the two drivers who struck Robertson-Rutland, the mother is also suing TranSystems Corporation, MurphyEpson, a bus driver and an unnamed transportation company.

TransSystems Corporation and MurphyEpson are two independent agencies contracted by the school board to design the district transportation system, according to the lawsuit. They along with the bus company and second driver are being used for general negligence.

The district and the bus operator are being sued for negligent vehicle operation and reckless actions. The first driver is being used for negligent operation of a motor vehicle

The lawsuit is seeking "an amount in excess of $25,000.00 to fully and completely compensate the estate for all injuries and losses, plus interest and the costs of this action."

