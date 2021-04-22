Edward 'Jake' Wagner pleads guilty to Rhoden family murders

Edward "Jake" Wagner appeared in court Thursday to change his plea on multiple counts to guilty including eight counts of aggravated murder.

On the fifth anniversary when eight members of a Pike County family were found dead in their homes, one of the men charged is admitting to his involvement in the murders.

Edward "Jake" Wagner appeared in court Thursday to change his plea on multiple counts to guilty including eight counts of aggravated murder. As part of the plea deal, Jake will avoid the death penalty.

On April 22, 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead at three trailers and a camper near Piketon.

The victims were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr.; his ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden; their three children, 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Jr., and 19-year-old Hanna; Clarence Rhoden’s fiancée, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley; Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden; and a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden.

Jake, along with his father, George “Billy” Wagner III; his mother, Angela Wagner and his older brother, George Wagner IV were arrested in November 2018 and charged in their deaths.

One of the victims, Hanna Rhoden, was the ex-girlfriend of Jake and they shared custody of their daughter.

Authorities have said a custody dispute between the families may have been a motive for the killings.

Prosecutors say the Wagner family spent months planning the killings, which happened at three trailers and a camper near Piketon.

Most of the victims were repeatedly shot in the head, and some showed signs of bruising, as if they had been beaten. All but one of the victims were shot multiple times in the head.

Three young children at the scenes were unharmed.