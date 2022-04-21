City employee rescues puppy from dumpster in east Columbus

The puppy was given water and peanut butter crackers before being taken to the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A puppy was rescued after being found in a dumpster in east Columbus last week.

According to a post from the Columbus Department of Public Service, Dave Carlson, one of the Division of Refuse operators was servicing dumpsters at an apartment complex.

Carlson noticed the puppy in the dumpster, struggling to get out from under the trash. Carlson contacted his supervisor, Logan Sieg, and told him about the puppy.

Sieg went to the complex, dug the puppy out from under the trash and rescued it.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter told Sieg to contact the Alum Creek Station where the puppy was eventually taken. While the Sieg was waiting for Franklin County, he gave the puppy water and peanut butter crackers.